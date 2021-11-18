Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Alex Raymond Dykes, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500 on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1400 block of Poplar Street, Tuesday
- Forgery of a financial instrument, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
- Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
- Assault causes bodily injury, 1400 block of Melanie Street, Tuesday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Kendon Dimitri Bolden, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with false drug test falsification device on Tuesday.
- Taterius Marquist Brown, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon on Tuesday.
- Brandon Laray Shaw, 37, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with contempt of court on Tuesday.
- Keyshun Tramaine Taylor, 19, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with two TDCJ bench warrants for aggravated robbery on Tuesday.
- Michael Anthony Violante, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with Upshur County warrants for burglary of habitation and unauthorized use of a vehicle on Tuesday.