Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Alize Hennessy Champion, 21, was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Justin Alversie McCoy, 23, was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An assault family/house member impeding breath/circulation was reported May 27 in the 2000 East Bowie Street.
Burglary of a building was reported May 27 in the 2000 block on Loop 390 Highway West.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported May 27 in the 3000 block on North East End Boulevard.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported May 27 in the 2500 block of Cedarcrest Drive.
An aggravated assault date family/house with weapon was reported May 27 in the 1300 block of Julie Street.
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported May 27 in the 1400 block of Julie Street.