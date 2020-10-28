Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A burglary of a habitation was reported Oct. 26 on Hwy. 59 S. when cash and two bows were stolen.
A theft was reported Oct. 22 on Cooks Road when packages were stolen from a mailbox.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Oct. 26 on Hwy. 59 when two pistols were stolen from vehicles.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Oct. 26 on FM 1968 when a pistol was stolen from a vehicle.
A stolen vehicle was recovered on Oct. 26 on I20 when police located a stolen Cadillac.
A burglary of a building was reported on Oct. 22 on FM 968 when a Honda Ranches was stolen.
A burglary of building was reported on Oct. 26 on Floyd Evans when tools and a cooler was stolen.
A burglary of a habitation was reported on Oct. 26 on Marcella Lane when a pistol was stolen from a safe.
Counterfeit money was reported on Oct. 26 on Emmanuel Lane when subjects paid for pizza with counterfeit money.
No arrests were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in the past 24 hours.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Iveon Lachelle Gray was arrested Oct. 26 on a Smith County warrant for theft of property more than $100, less than $750, a criminal trespass and assault causes bodily injury.
Jiveon Rena Gibson was arrested on charges of criminal trespass.
Joseph Scott Payne was arrested on charges associated with a Scurry County warrant for deadly conduct.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported Oct. 26 in the 300 block of Loop 390.
A theft under $100 was reported Oct. 26 at Walmart.
Theft of a firearm was reported Oct. 27 in the 3000 block of Pinecove Street.