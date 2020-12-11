Emergency lights at night
Alex_Schmidt

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported Dec. 9 on West Carolanne/Mary Mack.

A deadly conduct discharge with a firearm was reported Dec. 10 in the 800 block of East Fannin Street.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Brittany Jalain Murphy, 34, was arrested Dec. 9 on multiple charges related to traffic violations.

Kenneth Earl Howard, 48, was arrested Dec. 9 on charges of evading arrest detention, drunkenness, disorderly conduct, fail to ID fugitive intent give false info and a warrant issued by another agency.

Lee Earl Brightman, 54, was arrested Dec. 9 on charges of resisting arrest search or transport.