Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported Dec. 9 on West Carolanne/Mary Mack.
A deadly conduct discharge with a firearm was reported Dec. 10 in the 800 block of East Fannin Street.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Brittany Jalain Murphy, 34, was arrested Dec. 9 on multiple charges related to traffic violations.
Kenneth Earl Howard, 48, was arrested Dec. 9 on charges of evading arrest detention, drunkenness, disorderly conduct, fail to ID fugitive intent give false info and a warrant issued by another agency.
Lee Earl Brightman, 54, was arrested Dec. 9 on charges of resisting arrest search or transport.