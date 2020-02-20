Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy
Savanna Lynn Brown was arrested Feb. 18 on charges of public intoxication.
Coreshia Tyvon Kierese Byrd was arrested Feb. 18 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Ronald Leon Price was arrested Feb. 18 on charges of resisting arrest search or transport.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy
A criminal mischief was reported Feb. 18 in Longview when a truck hood was damaged by a pellet rifle.
A theft was reported Feb. 18 in Marshall when packages were stolen from residence.
A violation of protective order was reported Feb. 18 in Longview when a subject violated protective order by harassing calls.
A family violence assault was reported Feb. 18 in Longview when a man was assaulted by his girlfriend.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
John Earl Adkins, 57, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 18 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Michael Kane Hilburn, 34, of Waskom was arrested Feb. 18 on charges of running a flashing red light.
William Price Green, 38, of Jefferson was arrested Feb. 18 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, more than 400 grams and tampering with physical evidence.
Danielle Nicole Sebren, 30, of Jefferson was arrested Feb. 18 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, 400 grams.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Abandoned property was recovered Feb. 17 in the 2000 block of Grace Street.
The forgery of a financial instrument was reported Feb. 17 in the 900 block of East Pinecrest Drive.
An Aggravate Assault against a date/family/housemember with a weapon was reported Feb. 17 in the 1700 block of Spring Street.
A family violence assault was reported Feb. 18 in the 200 block of Albert Street.
A theft was reported Feb. 18 in the 200 block of East Grand Avenue.
A terroristic threat was reported Feb. 18 in the 600 block of South East End Boulevard.