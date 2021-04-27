Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Tydarian Devon Curry was arrested April 26 on charges of unlicensed use of a criminal instrument.
Arlana Janiece Harrison was arrested April 26 on charges of unlicensed use of a criminal instrument and fraudulent use/possessing identifying info.
Rodolfo Moreno was arrested April 26 on charges of driving while intoxicated BAC, greater than .15.
Korey Delance Phillips was arrested April 26 on charges of unlicensed use of a criminal instrument.
Deborah Suzanne Rodl was arrested April 26 on charges of violation of probation/DWI third or more.
Devonte Dewayne Shorts was arrested April 26 on charges of unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
Barry Louis Wilburn II was arrested April 26 on charges associated with a Harris County warrant for theft of property, more than $300,000 and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Rashad Dijuan Williams was arrested April 26 on charges of money laundering $2,500, less than $30,000 and violation of probation/evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Debra Elaine Craig, 43, was arrested April 26 on a warrant from another agency and fail to ID fugitive intent to give false info.
Fernando Alonzo Balderas, 21, was arrested April 26 on an MPD warrant for open container.
James Larry Renfro Jr., 50, was arrested April 26 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and a MPD warrant for walking backwards while facing traffic.
Brandon Lee Starr, 35, was arrested April 26 on charges of multiple traffic incidents/violations.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An assault causes bodily injury was reported April 26 in the 900 block of Mahone Street.
A traffic incident/violation was reported April 26 on South Garrett/Atkins.
A warrant issued by another agency was serviced April 26 in the 700 block of West Pinecrest Drive.