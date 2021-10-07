Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
The Marshall Police Department reported Wednesday morning they had no arrests for the previous 24 hours.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 1200 block of North Lakeview Drive, Tuesday
- Aggravated robbery, 1500 block of MLK Boulevard, Monday
- Theft (all other) un $100, 2500 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Monday
- Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 1400 block of North Fulton Street, Monday
- Theft under $100, 1500 block of East Grand Avenue, Monday
- Assault family violence, 200 block of Pope Street, Monday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Paula Sue Mikos, 47, of DeBerry was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Monday.