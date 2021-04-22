Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
David Dewayne McWilliams was arrested April 21 on charges of assault.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Desree DyMiyell Brown was arrested April 21 on charges of fail to Id fugitive intent to give false info, a Gregg County warrant for robbery and a Gregg County warrant for burglary of a habitation.
Chad Derek Heim was arrested April 21 on charges associated with MPD warrants for no liability insurance, expired vehicle registration, driving while license invalid, failure to report accident, display expired license plates and unsafe speed.
Kimberly Gayle Morris was arrested April 21 on Marion County warrants for burglary of a habitation/violation of probation.
Terreka Marshell Williams was arrested April 21 on charges of burglary of a habitation intend other felony, unlawful carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest search or transport and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Broderick Dewayne Sanders was arrested April 21 on charges of drunkenness.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A missing person was reported April 21 in the 500 block of South East End Boulevard.
A theft of aluminum/bronze/copper/brass was reported April 21 in the 400 block of East Pinecrest Avenue.
A warrant was served April 21 was reported in the 700 block of East End Boulevard.
Drunkenness was reported April 21 on West Burleson/North Bishop.
A missing person was located April 22 in the 500 block of South East End Boulevard.