Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Bernard Garland Hill, 48, of Marshall was arrested Wednesday on charges of public intoxication.
Marquez Dashun Pierce, 18, of Marshall was arrested Thursday on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
Artavius Rayquan Allen, 22, of Marshall was arrested Thursday on a charge of driving while under the influence, for their first offense.
Jonathan Pena Olvera, 25, of Marshall was arrested Thursday on charges of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and driving while under the influence, for their first offense.
Benjamin Franklin Atterton, 55, of Marshall was arrested Thursday on charges of criminal trespass.
Larry Henderson Morrow, 48, of Marshall was arrested Thursday on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Drelon Jerrell Clough, 35, of Marshall was arrested Friday on charges of having an expired vehicle registration, open container law, and for an additional warrant in Upshur County.
Christopher Deshone Hill, 34, of Marshall was arrested Friday for criminal trespass, as well as three additional warrants for an expired vehicle registration from Marshall Police Department, a warrant for criminal trespass from Smith County and a warrant for theft of property equal or greater than $100 but less than $750.
Billy John Watson, 39, of Harleton was arrested Friday on charges of fraud.
Alfred Matthews Ramirez, 37, of Shreveport La., was arrested Friday on charges of public intoxication.
Troymesha Denise Smith, 23, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for disorderly conduct.
Wendell Earl McCoy, 36, of Marshall was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of a controlled substance greater than four grams and less than 400 grams, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, search or transport, possession of marijuana less than two ounces and speeding.
Ira Long, 62, of Marshall was arrested Sunday on charges of a felony DWI.
Carletta Lasha Lewis, 30, of Dallas was arrested Sunday on charges of theft of property greater than or equal to $100 and less than $750.
Joshua Upchurch, 29, of Marshall was arrested Friday for public intoxication.
Clifton Lee Hill, 45, of Marshall was arrested Monday on charges of assaulting a family member and impeding breathing.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported Wednesday on S Washington Ave.
Theft of a firearm was reported Wednesday on S East End Blvd.
Class B Criminal Mischief under $750 was reported Wednesday on Meadow Street.
Criminal Mischief over or equal to $100 and under $750 was reported Wednesday on Park Drive.
A first offense DWI was reported Thursday on S East End Blvd.
A first offense DWI was reported Thursday on East Grand and Davis.
Criminal Trespass was reported Thursday on N East End Blvd.
Resisting arrest, search or transport was reported Thursday on University Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported Friday on Alexander Street.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported Friday on E Pinecrest Drive.
Class B Criminal Mischief under $750 was reported Friday on S Washington Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported Friday on E Houston Street.
A warrant issued by other agents was reported Friday on N East End Blvd.
The fraudulent destruction removal or concealment of writing was reported Friday on East End Blvd.
Burglary of a building was reported Saturday on E Austin Street.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported Saturday on Parker Street.
A DWI, third or more, was reported Sunday on Blk Young Street.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported Sunday on Fletcher Street.
Theft of property over or equal to $100 and under $750 was reported Sunday on N East End Blvd.
Assault of a family or household member that impeded breathing was reported Monday on E Pinecrest Dr.
Theft under $50 was reported Monday on E Pinecrest Dr.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Fire Department
Emergency Medical Calls: 5, Fire Alarms: 1,Engine Assists: 1
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriffs Office
Kevin Benefield, was arrested Saturday for not having a valid drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Charles Fitzgerald Brewer, was arrested Thursday for aggravated assault to a date, family member or house hold member with a weapon.
Laurie Ann Dewhirst, was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated for the third or more time.
Leilani Gail McDonald, was arrested Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance totaling equal to or greater than 1 gram and less than 4 grams.
Leo Allen Noble, was arrested Thursday on two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Courtney Lynn Pugh was arrested Thursday for criminal mischief greater or equal to $750 and less than $2,500.
Timothy Ray Webb, was arrested Friday for burglary of habitation.
James Donnell Whitaker was arrested Wednesday for fraudulent use of identifying information.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriffs Office
The burglary of a vehicle was reported Wednesday in Karnack with a hand gun being stolen.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Wednesday in Longview where the vehicle was taken from the roadside.
The burglary of the building was reported Friday in Longview with the theft of a gun safe with no guns reported taken.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported in Longview Friday where a hat was stolen.