Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
■ Bruce Edward Gaut, 33, of Marshall, was arrest Nov. 21 on charges of criminal mischief-B.
■ Kenneth Dewayne Faggett, 46, of Marshall, was arrest Nov. 21 on charges of disorderly conduct.
■ Marcus Wayne Cooper, 39, of Benton, La., was arrest Nov. 21 on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750, and a criminal trespass card was issued.
■ Louis Eugene Reed, 43, of Shreveport, La., was arrested Nov. 21 on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750, and a criminal trespass card was issued.
■ Stephen Pendergrass, 52, of Hallsville, was arrested Nov. 21 on charges of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, displaying ficticious vehicle registration, tampering with physical evidence and expired drivers license.
■ Jerry Dale Sessums, 51, of Hallsville was arrested Nov. 21 on two warrants from Marshall PD for no drivers license and driving while license invalid.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
■ A theft of property was reported Nov. 20 in the 1200 block of Melanie Street.
■ The burglary of a coin-operated machine was reported Nov. 21 in the 4200 block of Victory Drive.
■ A criminal mischief class B, less than $750, was reported Nov. 21 in the 1100 block of Melanie Street.
■ Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported Nov. 21 in the 2400 block of Scotts Quarter Road.
■ Forgery (Counterfeit) was reported Nov. 21 in the 400 block of West Pinecrest.
■ A criminal trespass card was issued Nov. 21 for Walmart
■ A traffic incident/violation was reported Nov. 21 in the 1900 block of North East End Boulevard.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
■ A theft was reported Nov. 21 in Hallsville when a purse was stolen inside the home.
■ A miscellaneous incident was reported Nov. 21 on Hwy. 80 in Marshall when threatening texts were received.
■ Criminal mischief was reported Nov. 20 on Loop 281 in Longview when a windshield was busted out of an excavator.
■ A theft was reported Nov. 20 on Redmon Road in Longview when a building was broken into and miscellaneous items were stolen.
■ A theft was reported Nov. 17 on Cole in Marshall when vehicles were tampered with, tires and radio stolen.
■ Criminal mischief was reported Nov. 17 on Tracy in Marshall when there were puncture marks to a vehicle tire.
■ Criminal mischief was reported Nov. 16 on FM 1793 in Karnack when passerbys threw something out and broke the windshield.
■ A theft was reported Nov. 16 on Owens Corner Road in Marshall when oil field property was damaged and batteries were stolen.
■ A theft was reported Nov. 16 on Del Monte in Longview when TV, Bows, gun magazines and a bow case was stolen from home.
■ A burglary was reported Nov. 12 on Pond in Marshall when a shop was broken into and miscellaneous tools were stolen.
■ A theft was reported Nov. 12 on Chico in Marshall when a purse, wallet, and iPhone were reported missing.
■ A burglary was reported Nov. 11 on FM 2879 in Longview when a storage building lock was broken off and TVs were stolen.