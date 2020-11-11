Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Carl Bryce Johnson was arrested Nov. 9 on charges of evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Katy Savannah King was arrested Nov. 9 on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest search or transport.
Richard Stanley Snow was arrested Nov. 9 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Tara Lee Welling was arrested Nov. 9 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams and tampering/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Cecilia Aliene Williamson was arrested Nov. 9 on charges of possession of controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams and tampering/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Incidents from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were not reported.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Blake Anthony Harp, 33, was arrested Nov. 9 on charges of no valid DL and a Harrison County Sheriff’s Office warrant.
Shontiel Shirell Washington, 20, was arrested Nov. 9 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.
Hylari Broadway, 25, was arrested Nov. 9 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.
Kaderris Deshun Esters, 30, was arrested Nov. 9 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750, was reported Nov. 9 in the 500 block of South Garrett Street.
A theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported Nov. 9 on North Franklin/Cedar.
A criminal trespass card was issued for Nov. 9 for Walmart.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported Nov. 9 at Walmart.