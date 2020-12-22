Arrests reported to the Marshall Police Department
Linda G Munnerlyn, 41, of Marshall was arrested Friday for three warrants for no liability insurance, no drivers license and an open container.
Broderick Dontea Mitchell, 33, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for a Panola County warrant for burglary of habitation.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported on Friday on Norwood St.
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Friday on N East End Blvd.
Accident involving injury was reported on Friday on E Travis St.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported on Friday on Evans St.
Burglary of habitation was reported on Friday on W Carolanne Blvd.
Animal bite was reported on Friday on W Block Houston St.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported on Saturday on Jean Dr.
Accident involving injury was reported on Sunday on N Franklin and Virginia.
Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Sunday on E Crockett St.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Sunday on W Grand Ave.
Assault (all other and simple) was reported on Sunday on Bledsoe St.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Nathan Charles Bussey Jr was arrested on Sunday for possession of a controlled substance and burglary of a vehicle.
Mahailey Renee Carter was arrested on Friday for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Marissa Gayle Davis was arrested on Sunday for assault causes bodily injury.
Jose Diosdado-Torrecillas was arrested on Friday for driving while intoxicated.
Anthony Lamar Henderson was arrested on Saturday for theft of a firearm in Shreveport.
Tina Ann Hudson was arrested on Friday for driving while intoxicated.
Robert Jace Kimbrough Jr. was arrested on Sunday for theft of property between $100 and $750, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and no drivers license.
David Andrew White was arrested on Saturday for assault causing injury to a family member.