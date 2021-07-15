Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Apolo Martinez-Arias was arrested July 14 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Hunter Austin Greenslate was arrested July 14 on charges of three traffic related MPD warrants.
Jeffrey Michael McAndrews was arrested July 14 on charges of driving while intoxicated BAC, more than .15.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Shannon Rachelle Bunch was arrested July 15 on charges of evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Crystal Dawn Parker was arrested July 15 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, less than 28 grams and five warrants issued by another agency.
Jose Garcia-Castro was arrested July 15 on charges of an accident involving damage to vehicle more than $200.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An evading arrest detention with a vehicle was reported July 15 on Kahn/Elysian Fields.
A warrant issued by another agency was served July 15 in the 600 block of East End Boulevard South.