Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Claude Stephen Escude was arrested Jan. 28 on charges of violation of bond/protective order.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
No incidents were reported in the past 24 hours.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Mabry Anderson Pardue, 42, of Jonesborough, La., was arrested Jan. 28 on charges of driving while license invalid without financial responsibility, a Harrison County warrant, no proof of liability insurance and driving while license invalid.
Katherine Dawn Dentandt, 44, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 28 on charges of failure to ID/false information.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft more than $2,500, less than $30,000 was reported Jan. 27 at Alamo Storage.
A class B criminal mischief, less than $750 was reported Jan. 27 in the 1800 block of Grangeway Road.
A theft of identity was reported Jan. 27 in the 1800 block of West Pinecrest Drive.
The unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Jan. 27 in the 2500 block of Pemberton Street.
A failure to ID/false information was reported Jan. 28 at Sedberry/Jefferson.
A lost item was reported Jan. 28 in the 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive.
A theft of aluminum, bronze, copper or brass, less than $30,000 was reported Jan. 28 in the 600 block of Nathan Street.
A class B criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of Melanie Street.