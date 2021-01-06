Emergency lights at night

Incidents and arrests from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department are now available.

 Alex_Schmidt

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Bryan Bartley Buchholz was arrested Jan. 5 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.

Ivan Peter Palacio was arrested Jan. 5. on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, less than 28 grams and driving while intoxicated.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

A burglary of a building was reported Jan. 5 in the 1000 block of South Indian Springs Drive.

A driving while intoxicated was reported Jan. 5 on Bomar/West Pinecrest.

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Terrence Cortez Burns was arrested Jan. 5 on charges of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.

Laurie A Hankins was arrested Jan. 5 on charges of obstructing a highway/passageway.

Brittany Lauren Lindsey was arrested Jan. 5 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 gram.

Dasha Dianne Perot was arrested Jan. 5 on charges of possession of a dangerous drug.

Recommended For You