Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Bryan Bartley Buchholz was arrested Jan. 5 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.
Ivan Peter Palacio was arrested Jan. 5. on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, less than 28 grams and driving while intoxicated.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a building was reported Jan. 5 in the 1000 block of South Indian Springs Drive.
A driving while intoxicated was reported Jan. 5 on Bomar/West Pinecrest.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Terrence Cortez Burns was arrested Jan. 5 on charges of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
Laurie A Hankins was arrested Jan. 5 on charges of obstructing a highway/passageway.
Brittany Lauren Lindsey was arrested Jan. 5 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 gram.
Dasha Dianne Perot was arrested Jan. 5 on charges of possession of a dangerous drug.