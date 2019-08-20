Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Wendy Ann Albright, 64, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass on Friday.
  • Jessica Megan Ellis, 33, of Karnack was arrested on a charge of theft of property between $100 and $750 on Friday.
  • Patrick Cordarryl Lomax, 32, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of terroristic threat and a Tarrant County warrant on Friday.
  • Heath Justin Harp, 35, of Marshall, 35, of Marshall was arrested on charges of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
  • Brittany Lynai Harris, 27, of Marshall was arrested on a Dallas County warrant on Saturday.
  • Tomarus Jamar Allen, 21, of Dallas was arrested on a charge of credit card abuse on Saturday.
  • Jeffery Paul Fitch, 37, of Marshall was arrested on charges of resisting arrest search transport, criminal trespass and criminal mischief on Saturday.
  • Clarence Donell Jefferson, 28, of Marshall was arrested on charges of excessive noise and two counts of driving while license invalid on Saturday.
  • Marvin Jones, 39, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass on Sunday.
  • Jackson McFerrin Morris, 31, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of public intoxication on Friday.
  • James Albert Barber, 48, of Longview was arrested on a charge of theft of property between $100 and $750 and a Harrison County warrant on Saturday.
  • D’Marcus Pierre Bolden, 35, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram on Sunday.
  • Kennya Monique Young, 37, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of theft under $100 on Sunday.
  • Corey Brett Hanners, 41, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Saturday.

Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department

  • Assault causes bodily injury family member, 1100 block of Calloway Street, Friday
  • Theft, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
  • Criminal trespass, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
  • Unauthorized use of vehicle, 400 block of Locust Street, Friday
  • Assault causes bodily injury, 2900 block of East Travis Street, Friday
  • Criminal mischief, 400 block of South Grove Street, Friday
  • Deadly conduct discharge of firearm, 600 block of Moore Street, Saturday
  • Credit card abuse, 700 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
  • Warrant issued by other agency, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
  • Theft, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
  • Criminal mischief, 700 block of West Emory Street, Saturday
  • Unauthorized use of vehicle, 400 block of East Merritt Street, Saturday
  • Criminal trespass, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Sunday
  • Unauthorized use of vehicle, 1500 block of Wilson Street, Sunday
  • Recover stolen vehicle, intersection of Carthage and Oak Streets, Sunday
  • Possession of a controlled substance, 1600 block of MLK Boulevard, Sunday
  • Theft, 600 block of Cedar Street, Sunday
  • Assault causes bodily injury, 2400 block of Frank Street, Sunday
  • Assault causes bodily injury family member, 2000 block of Bledsoe Street, Sunday
  • Recover stolen vehicle, 2000 block of Bledsoe Street, Monday