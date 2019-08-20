Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Wendy Ann Albright, 64, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass on Friday.
- Jessica Megan Ellis, 33, of Karnack was arrested on a charge of theft of property between $100 and $750 on Friday.
- Patrick Cordarryl Lomax, 32, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of terroristic threat and a Tarrant County warrant on Friday.
- Heath Justin Harp, 35, of Marshall, 35, of Marshall was arrested on charges of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
- Brittany Lynai Harris, 27, of Marshall was arrested on a Dallas County warrant on Saturday.
- Tomarus Jamar Allen, 21, of Dallas was arrested on a charge of credit card abuse on Saturday.
- Jeffery Paul Fitch, 37, of Marshall was arrested on charges of resisting arrest search transport, criminal trespass and criminal mischief on Saturday.
- Clarence Donell Jefferson, 28, of Marshall was arrested on charges of excessive noise and two counts of driving while license invalid on Saturday.
- Marvin Jones, 39, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass on Sunday.
- Jackson McFerrin Morris, 31, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of public intoxication on Friday.
- James Albert Barber, 48, of Longview was arrested on a charge of theft of property between $100 and $750 and a Harrison County warrant on Saturday.
- D’Marcus Pierre Bolden, 35, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram on Sunday.
- Kennya Monique Young, 37, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of theft under $100 on Sunday.
- Corey Brett Hanners, 41, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Saturday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 1100 block of Calloway Street, Friday
- Theft, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
- Criminal trespass, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
- Unauthorized use of vehicle, 400 block of Locust Street, Friday
- Assault causes bodily injury, 2900 block of East Travis Street, Friday
- Criminal mischief, 400 block of South Grove Street, Friday
- Deadly conduct discharge of firearm, 600 block of Moore Street, Saturday
- Credit card abuse, 700 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
- Warrant issued by other agency, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Theft, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Criminal mischief, 700 block of West Emory Street, Saturday
- Unauthorized use of vehicle, 400 block of East Merritt Street, Saturday
- Criminal trespass, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Sunday
- Unauthorized use of vehicle, 1500 block of Wilson Street, Sunday
- Recover stolen vehicle, intersection of Carthage and Oak Streets, Sunday
- Possession of a controlled substance, 1600 block of MLK Boulevard, Sunday
- Theft, 600 block of Cedar Street, Sunday
- Assault causes bodily injury, 2400 block of Frank Street, Sunday
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 2000 block of Bledsoe Street, Sunday
- Recover stolen vehicle, 2000 block of Bledsoe Street, Monday