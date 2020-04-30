Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Llewellyn Ellis Graham, 48, was arrested April 28 for charges of failure to identify giving false/fictitious information, fraud poss/use credit or debit card and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lesleigh Armstreet, 31, was arrested April 28 for charges of driving while intoxicated.
Incidents report by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000 was reported April 28 in the 3000 block of South East End Boulevard.
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported April 28 in the 1700 block of East Grand.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported April 28 in the 400 block of East Grand Avenue.
A driving while intoxicated was reported April 28 in the 1400 block of North East End Boulevard.
No incidents or arrests were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.