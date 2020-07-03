Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Christian Matthew Arenivas was arrested July 1 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation/evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Robert Austin Cobb was arrested July 1 on charges of evading arrest detention and a San Augustine County warrant for violation of probation.
Keith Pharoah Johnson was arrested July 1 on charges associated with a Bell County warrant for terroristic threat causes fear.
Johnathan Brian Savage was arrested July 1 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license invalid, expired motor vehicle registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Eugene Thomas Stevens III was arrested July 1 on charges of parole violation and a Gregg County warrant for possession.
David Lynn Witcher was arrested July 1 on charges of burglary of a building.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A criminal mischief was reported July 1 in Longview when a fence and gate was damaged.
A theft was reported July 1 in Marshall when A/C units and tires were stolen.
A theft was reported July 1 in Marshall when a lawn mower, tools and fishing tackle were stolen.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported July 1 in the 500 block of West Meredith Street.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police
Emmalee Jean Carraway, 18, was arrested July 1 on charges of agg. assault with a deadly weapon.