Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Christopher Charles Craver was arrested June 29 on several traffic warrants from MPD and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Kristofer Anthony Johnson was arrested June 29 on charges of riot participation.
Jason Mikel McGahee was arrested June 29 on an MPD warrant for disorderly conduct.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An assault family/housemember impeding breath/circulation was reported June 29 in the 300 block of I20.
A Simple assault was reported June 29 in the 200 block of East End Boulevard.
No arrests or incidents were reported by the HCSO in the past 24 hours.