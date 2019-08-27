Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Marqus Damion Courtney, 20, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass on Friday.
- Nakayla Renee Willie, 19, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of failure to identify giving false/fictitious info on Friday.
- James Clayton Lewis, 36, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of public intoxication on Friday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal trespass, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
- Credit card or debit card abuse elderly, 300 block of Fisher Drive, Friday
- Criminal mischief between $100 and $750, 600 block of West Grand Avenue, Saturday
- Burglary, 600 block of Higgins Street, Saturday
- Criminal trespass card issued, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
- Harassment, 1000 block of Key Street, Saturday
- Burglary of a motor vehicle, 300 block of Murphey Street, Sunday
- Assault family violence, 200 block of West Houston Street, Sunday
- Assault causes bodily injury, 2500 block of Park Drive, Monday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Becky Jo Boyd, 44, of Longview was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
- Chrystal Nicole Crumrine, 35, of Longview was arrested on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument on Friday.
- Tobin Derrick McBee, 42, of Waskom was arrested on charges of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon and no driver’s license on Friday.
- Jeremias Quinteros-Melendez, age and address unknown, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication on Sunday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Burglary of building and vehicles, Blocker Road, Friday: Leaf blower, weed eater, pistol and cash stolen from vehicle and shop.
- Theft, FM 449, Saturday: Four Hackamore bits and bridles were stolen.
- Missing person, Longview, Sunday: Subject hasn’t had contact with his adult son in several weeks.