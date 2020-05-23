Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Marlous Latroy Ceasar was arrested May 21 for three WPD warrants on miscellaneous traffic violations.
Dawn Leanna Davenport was arrested May 21 on a Tyler PD warrant on a theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Amanda Ciera Thompson was arrested May 21 on a possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less 1 gram and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft was reported May 16 on FM 95 when a door and frame was stolen from an unoccupied house.
A theft was reported May 21 in Scottsville when a gun and purse stolen from a vehicle.
A burglary of a habitation was reported May 21 on FM 3251 when a washer, dryer, kawasaki K21000, straps, chains and tarps stolen.
A criminal mischief was reported May 22 on Gum Springs when fence was damaged.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Tiffany Marie Williams, 40, of Marshall was arrested May 21 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams and unlawful carry handgun license holder.
Unique Manigault, 27, of Marshall was arrested May 21 on charges of possession of controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Hendiberto Guzman, 33, of Marshall was arrested May 21 on charges related to a traffic incident/violation.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A simple assault was reported May 21 on North Alamo/East Rusk.
A possession of controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram was reported May 21 in the 1600 block of North East End Boulevard.
A credit card or debit card abuse was reported May 21 in the 1200 North Fulton Street.