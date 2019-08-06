Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Foster Brightman, 58, of Marshall was arrested on charges of assault family violence, criminal trespass card issued and assault on Friday.
- Gilberto Morin, 21, of Atlanta was arrested on a Cass County warrant on Saturday.
- Aaron Hollie Callaway, 49, of Marshall was arrested on charges of injury to elderly and assault family violence on Saturday.
- Tremesheia Racheal Alexander, 30, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of assault causes bodily injury on Sunday.
- Clarietha Brightman, 52, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of public intoxication on Friday.
- Miguel Erving, 27, of Marshall was arrested on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and prohibited substance in a corrrectional facility on Friday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of building, 400 block of North Washington Street, Friday
- Criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, 1300 block of Bomar Street, Friday
- Theft, 1900 block of Grafton Street, Friday
- Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
- Assault, 1200 block of Sanford Street, Friday
- Burglary of building, 600 block of Carter Street, Saturday
- Forgery of a financial instrument, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 1700 block of West Emory Street, Saturday
- Warrant issued by other agency, 1600 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Burglary of vehicle, 300 block of East Carolanne Boulevard
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 700 block of Grismore Street, Sunday
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Sunday
- Unauthorized use of vehicle, 2700 block of Norwood Street, Sunday
- Criminal mischief, 2900 block of Victory Drive, Sunday
- Burglary of a motor vehicle, 1400 block of East Crockett Street, Sunday
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 700 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Sunday
- Unauthorized use of vehicle, 2300 block of Scotts Quarter Road, Sunday
- Harassment, 1900 block of Evans Street, Sunday
Incidents reported to the Marshall Fire Department
The following incidents were reported Monday for the last 24-hour shift:
- 10 emergency medical calls
- 1 fire alarm
- 2 motor vehicle fires
- 1 unauthorized burning incident
- 2 motor vehicle accidents
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Kody Robert Evans, 19, of Mesa, Arizona was arrested on charges of evading arrest detention, unauthorized use of a vehicle and harboring runaway child on Saturday.
- Jeremy Wayne Ford, 33, address listed as homeless, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Sunday.
- Joe Allen Oldham, 49, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated blood alcohol content greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
- Courtney Marie Willis, 17, of Overgaard, Arizona was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle on Friday.
- Gary Travis Atwood, 48, of Marshall was arrested on a capias pro fine warrant on Sunday.
- Joshua Paul Bertrand, 36, of Mooringsport was arrested for revocation of probation/possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
- Quint Wayne Ellis, 53, of Hawkins was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated blood alcohol content greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
- Herman Edd Heim Jr., 55, of Marshall was arrested on an Upshur County warrant on Friday.
- Brandon Scott Hill, 45, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of public intoxication on Friday.
- Jayson Marc McWhorter, 33, of Gladewater was arrested on a Gregg County warrant on Friday.
- William Earl Nesbitt Jr., 18, of Marshall was arrested for violation of probation/criminal mischief between $100 and $750 on Friday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- ID theft, Longview, July 30: Skimmer found in gas pump.
- Burglary of habitation, Marshall, Saturday: Racing engine parts stolen.
- Burglary of vehicle, Marshall, Saturday: Handgun stolen.
- Burglary of habitation, Hallsville, Saturday: Handgun, cash, perfume stolen.
- Theft, Marshall, Sunday: Horse reported stolen.
- Burglary of habitation, Hallsville, Sunday: Gun stolen.