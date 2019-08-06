Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Foster Brightman, 58, of Marshall was arrested on charges of assault family violence, criminal trespass card issued and assault on Friday.
  • Gilberto Morin, 21, of Atlanta was arrested on a Cass County warrant on Saturday.
  • Aaron Hollie Callaway, 49, of Marshall was arrested on charges of injury to elderly and assault family violence on Saturday.
  • Tremesheia Racheal Alexander, 30, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of assault causes bodily injury on Sunday.
  • Clarietha Brightman, 52, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of public intoxication on Friday.
  • Miguel Erving, 27, of Marshall was arrested on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and prohibited substance in a corrrectional facility on Friday.

Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department

  • Burglary of building, 400 block of North Washington Street, Friday
  • Criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, 1300 block of Bomar Street, Friday
  • Theft, 1900 block of Grafton Street, Friday
  • Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
  • Assault, 1200 block of Sanford Street, Friday
  • Burglary of building, 600 block of Carter Street, Saturday
  • Forgery of a financial instrument, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
  • Assault causes bodily injury family member, 1700 block of West Emory Street, Saturday
  • Warrant issued by other agency, 1600 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
  • Burglary of vehicle, 300 block of East Carolanne Boulevard
  • Assault causes bodily injury family member, 700 block of Grismore Street, Sunday
  • Assault causes bodily injury family member, 300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Sunday
  • Unauthorized use of vehicle, 2700 block of Norwood Street, Sunday
  • Criminal mischief, 2900 block of Victory Drive, Sunday
  • Burglary of a motor vehicle, 1400 block of East Crockett Street, Sunday
  • Assault causes bodily injury family member, 700 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Sunday
  • Unauthorized use of vehicle, 2300 block of Scotts Quarter Road, Sunday
  • Harassment, 1900 block of Evans Street, Sunday

Incidents reported to the Marshall Fire Department

The following incidents were reported Monday for the last 24-hour shift:

  • 10 emergency medical calls
  • 1 fire alarm
  • 2 motor vehicle fires
  • 1 unauthorized burning incident
  • 2 motor vehicle accidents

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Kody Robert Evans, 19, of Mesa, Arizona was arrested on charges of evading arrest detention, unauthorized use of a vehicle and harboring runaway child on Saturday.
  • Jeremy Wayne Ford, 33, address listed as homeless, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Sunday.
  • Joe Allen Oldham, 49, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated blood alcohol content greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
  • Courtney Marie Willis, 17, of Overgaard, Arizona was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle on Friday.
  • Gary Travis Atwood, 48, of Marshall was arrested on a capias pro fine warrant on Sunday.
  • Joshua Paul Bertrand, 36, of Mooringsport was arrested for revocation of probation/possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
  • Quint Wayne Ellis, 53, of Hawkins was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated blood alcohol content greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
  • Herman Edd Heim Jr., 55, of Marshall was arrested on an Upshur County warrant on Friday.
  • Brandon Scott Hill, 45, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of public intoxication on Friday.
  • Jayson Marc McWhorter, 33, of Gladewater was arrested on a Gregg County warrant on Friday.
  • William Earl Nesbitt Jr., 18, of Marshall was arrested for violation of probation/criminal mischief between $100 and $750 on Friday.

Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • ID theft, Longview, July 30: Skimmer found in gas pump.
  • Burglary of habitation, Marshall, Saturday: Racing engine parts stolen.
  • Burglary of vehicle, Marshall, Saturday: Handgun stolen.
  • Burglary of habitation, Hallsville, Saturday: Handgun, cash, perfume stolen.
  • Theft, Marshall, Sunday: Horse reported stolen.
  • Burglary of habitation, Hallsville, Sunday: Gun stolen.