Arrests by the Marshall Police Department
Mary Ellen Dubois-Parras was arrested Aug. 10 on charges associated with a MPD warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tonja Joyce Nabors was arrested Aug. 10 on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750.
Arrests by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department
Jason Clint McGuire was arrested on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram and less than 4 gram.
Michael Anthony Violante was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of vehicle.
Phillip Wayne Hargis was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated BAC more than .15.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A stolen vehicle was recovered Aug. 10 in the 1000 block of Calloway Street.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported Aug. 10 at Walmart.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported Aug. 10 in the 500 S. East End Boulevard.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported Aug. 10 in the 2200 block of West Grand Avenue.
A possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Aug. 10 in the Walmart.