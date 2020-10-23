Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft of property was reported in Longview on Oct. 21 when jewelry was stolen.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Jessica Danielle Brimhall was arrested Oct. 21 on charges of theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft under $100 was reported Oct. 21 in the 1700 N. East End Boulevard.
A recovered stolen vehicle was reported Oct. 21 in the 300 N. East End Boulevard.
No arrests were made by the Marshall Police Department in the past 24 hours.