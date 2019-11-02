From Staff Reports
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
■ Billy Linear Johnson, 21, of Shreveport was arrested on a charge of theft on Thursday.
■ Arthur Delois Hollie, 68, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of driving while license invalid on Thursday.
■ Jordan Darnell Williams, 26, of Karnack was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Thursday.
■ Sabino Tapia, 18, of Marshall was arrested on a Harrison County warrant on Thursday.
■ Keyaira Damonshae Kimble, 20, of Shreveport was arrested on a charge of theft on Thursday.
■ Tacara Denise Mandigo, 19, of Shreveport was arrested on a charge of theft and a Shreveport Police Department warrant on Thursday.
■ Donterica Lanika Dias, 18, of Shreveport was arrested on a charge of theft on Thursday.
■ Eric Demarsha Loud, 19, of Shreveport was arrested on a Shreveport Police Department warrant on Thursday.
■ Sabino Tapia, 18, of Marshall was arrested on charges of evading arrest/detention and resisting arrest search/transport on Thursday.
■ Joshua Douglas Gaston, 26, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of assault bodily injury family violence on Thursday.
■ Diquann Shukur Smith-Sims, 26, of Spring was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated second offense, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and two other agency warrants on Thursday.
■ Jerry Wayne Watson, 46, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass on Thursday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
■ Harassment, 4300 block of Fernbrook Terrace, Thursday
■ Assault causes bodily injury family member, 800 block of East Bowie Street, Thursday
■ Warrant issued by other agency, intersection of East End Boulevard and Bell, Thursday
Incidents reported by the Marshall Fire Department
The following incidents were reported Friday for the last 24-hour shift of the Marshall Fire Department:
■ 13 emergency medical calls
■ 1 fire alarm
■ 1 engine assist
■ 1 motor vehicle collision
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
■ Romelia Yaxel Aguirre, 22, of Marshall was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between 200 and 400 grams and money laundering between $2,500 and $30,000 on Thursday.
■ Gracie Elizabeth Bradley, 18, of Hallsville was arrested on a charge of assault causes bodily injury family violence on Wednesday.
■ Ivan Lynn Daniels Jr., 24, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of evading arrest/detention with previous conviction on Wednesday.
■ Jauque Treyvond Kuykendall, 23, of Marshall was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between 200 and 400 grams, unlawful carrying of a weapon and money laundering between $2,500 and $30,000 on Thursday.
■ Jerry Glenn Manning Jr., 33, of Jacksonville, Florida was arrested on a charge of burglary of habitation on Wednesday.
■ Bruce Dale Oliver, 63, of Harleton was arrested on a charge of deadly conduct on Thursday.
■ Prentice Malcolm Thomas, 31, of San Antonio was arrested on a charge of deadly conduct on Thursday.
■ Jalon Larae Ward, 23, of Marshall was arrested on a TDCJ warrant on Wednesday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
■ Burglary of vehicle, Hallsville, Tuesday: Wallet and contents stolen.
■ Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Marshall, Wednesday: Car taken without consent from business parking lot.
■ Criminal mischief, Longview, Thursday: Car and porch struck by car.
■ Burglary of habitation, Harleton, Thursday: Game consoles, wallet, headphones stolen.