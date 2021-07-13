Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Shimon Duane Faggett, 42, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for assault.
Willie Lee Taylor, 36, of Marshall was arrested Friday for a warrant issued by another agency.
Clemont Ray Anderson, 36, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for failure to identify giving false or fictitious information, fleeing from police and obstructing a highway passage.
Paige Michelle Harris, 30, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for drunkenness.
Karl Thomas Backer of Louisiana was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Harassments was reported on Hynson Springs Rd on Friday.
Recovery of a stolen vehicle was reported on Friday on Murray Ave.
Criminal trespass was reported on Friday on N East End.
Assault was reported on Friday on E Grand Ave.
Burglary of habitation was reported on Saturday on Nathan St.
Criminal trespass was reported on Saturday on S Allen Blvd.
Drunkenness was reported on Sunday on E Pinecrest.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Sunday on I20 and Highway 59.
Assault family violence was reported on Sunday on S East End.
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Sunday on MLK Blvd.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported on Sunday on MLK Blvd.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Teterium Marquest Brown, was arrested on Saturday for possession of marijuana, theft of property and unlawful carrying a weapon.
Brent Lee Burney was arrested on Saturday for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
David Randle Cole Jr. was arrested on Saturday for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Kenneth Allan Cole was arrested on Saturday for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Roland Clayton Drawdy was arrested on Friday for assault causing bodily injury, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no drivers license.
Alverdo Lloyd Haynes was arrested on Friday for possession of a controlled substance.
Jared Martin Hergert was arrested on Saturday for theft of property between $2,500 and $30K, and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Timothy Eli Ritter was arrested on Saturday for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, reckless driving, resisting arrest search or transport and theft of material.
Dekeveon Rayson Lakeith Ross was arrested on Saturday for a parole violation and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, no drivers license.
Jalonte Lemar Thomas was arrested on Friday for theft of property.
Latajuana Darshene Williams was arrested on Friday for no drivers license.