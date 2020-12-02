Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A stolen vehicle was recovered Dec. 1 in the 2100 block of Lower Port Caddo Road.
Burglary of vehicles was reported Dec. 1 in the 600 block of South Washington Avenue.
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported Dec. 1 in the 2700 block of Victory Drive.
Drunkenness was reported Dec. 1 in the 1100 block of West Grand Avenue.
Theft of a firearm was reported Dec. 1 in the 800 block of Caddo Street.
Theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported Dec. 1 in the 700 block of East Austin Street.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Anthony Tremayne Hall was arrested Dec. 1 on charges of drunkenness in the 1100 block of West Grand Avenue.
Wendy Kaye Gross was arrested Dec. 1 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750, at Walmart.