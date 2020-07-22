Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Adrian Demond Simpson, 23, of Marshall, was arrested July 20 on a Marshall PD warrant for credit card or debit card abuse.
John Dominique Little, 29, of Marshall, was arrested July 20 on three Gregg County warrants.
Chenoa Marie Johnston, 43, of Marshall, was arrested July 21 on charges of criminal trespass.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of vehicles was reported July 20 in the 4000 block of Elysian Fields.
Assault causes bodily injury family member was reported July 20 at North Indian Springs/Victory.
A criminal trespass of a habitation was reported July 20 in the 700 block of Ivy Street.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft was reported July 20 in Marshall when diesel fuel was stolen from farm equipment.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Jaden Rae Ann Fails was arrested July 20 on charges of evading arrest detention with a vehicle and reckless driving.
Clayton Michael George was arrested July 20 on charges of assault family violence impeding breath circulation.