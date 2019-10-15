Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- William Charles Marvels, 56, of Marshall was arrested on charges of evading arrest detention and theft on Saturday.
- Denisha Dejuan Daniels, 29, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of assault on Saturday.
- Angelica Garcia, 21, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault on Sunday.
- Chester Ray Flanagan, 65, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Sunday.
- Stormy Dawne Butler, 30, of Marshall was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday.
- Gary Lee Webb, 41, of Marshall was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, public intoxication three prior convictions, public intoxication and criminal trespass on Saturday.
- Meagan Hudson, 33, of Marshall was arrested on a Marion County warrant on Monday.
- Gaspar Estrada Gomez, 31, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm on Monday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal trespass, 200 block of Park Place Drive, Saturday
- Theft of property less than $2,500, 1300 block of East Pinecrest, Saturday
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 1300 block of East Houston Street, Saturday
- Suicide (attempted), 5900 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Theft of property between $100 and $750, 2500 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
- Criminal mischief, 1500 block of West Grand Avenue, Saturday
- Possession of drug paraphernalia, intersection of Rosborough Springs and Interstate 20, Sunday
- Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 3000 block of South Garrett Street, Sunday
- Assault family violence, 1000 block of Henry Street, Sunday
- Felon in possession of a firearm, intersection of West Grand and Marshall, Sunday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Christopher Ray Bolton, 43, of Center was charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams and three Shelby County warrants on Saturday.
- Ember Fawn Dickens, 37, of Arlington was arrested for violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
- Jimmie Donald Hill, 25, of Marshall was arrested for TDCJ/escape while arrested/confined felony on Friday.
- Laquentlan Samar Jones, 39, of Kaufman was arrested on charges of driving while license invalid and two Marion County warrants on Friday.
- Jerry Glenn Moore, 55, of Longview was arrested on charges of display expired license plates, tow unregistered trailer, display fictitious license plate and display fictitious motor vehicle registration on Saturday.
- Ladenia Nicole Whaley, 35, of Gatesville was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Friday.
- Edward Thomas Williams, 59, of Longview was arrested for bond forfeiture/theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 on Friday.
- John Thomas Boutin, 43, of Pasadena was arrested on a Howard County warrant on Saturday.
- Brian Jeremiah Byrnes, 42, of Lubbock was arrested for driving while intoxicated blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
- Christopher Brian Derr, 30, of Jefferson was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct on Saturday.
- Adam Villarreal, 32, of Karnack was arrested on a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear felony and bond forfeiture/theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 on Saturday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Assault family violence, Harleton, Oct. 9: Woman assaulted by husband.
- Burglary of a vehicle, Longview, Thursday: Sunglasses stolen.
- Theft, Marshall, Saturday: Report of dog stolen.
- Criminal mischief, Marshall, Saturday: Report of cemetery headstones damaged.
- Assault family violence, Sunday, Longview: Reported assault of mother and daughter by boyfriend of mom.