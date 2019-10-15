Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • William Charles Marvels, 56, of Marshall was arrested on charges of evading arrest detention and theft on Saturday.
  • Denisha Dejuan Daniels, 29, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of assault on Saturday.
  • Angelica Garcia, 21, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault on Sunday.
  • Chester Ray Flanagan, 65, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Sunday.
  • Stormy Dawne Butler, 30, of Marshall was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday.
  • Gary Lee Webb, 41, of Marshall was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, public intoxication three prior convictions, public intoxication and criminal trespass on Saturday.
  • Meagan Hudson, 33, of Marshall was arrested on a Marion County warrant on Monday.
  • Gaspar Estrada Gomez, 31, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm on Monday.

Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department

  • Criminal trespass, 200 block of Park Place Drive, Saturday
  • Theft of property less than $2,500, 1300 block of East Pinecrest, Saturday
  • Assault causes bodily injury family member, 1300 block of East Houston Street, Saturday
  • Suicide (attempted), 5900 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
  • Theft of property between $100 and $750, 2500 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
  • Criminal mischief, 1500 block of West Grand Avenue, Saturday
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia, intersection of Rosborough Springs and Interstate 20, Sunday
  • Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 3000 block of South Garrett Street, Sunday
  • Assault family violence, 1000 block of Henry Street, Sunday
  • Felon in possession of a firearm, intersection of West Grand and Marshall, Sunday

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Christopher Ray Bolton, 43, of Center was charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams and three Shelby County warrants on Saturday.
  • Ember Fawn Dickens, 37, of Arlington was arrested for violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
  • Jimmie Donald Hill, 25, of Marshall was arrested for TDCJ/escape while arrested/confined felony on Friday.
  • Laquentlan Samar Jones, 39, of Kaufman was arrested on charges of driving while license invalid and two Marion County warrants on Friday.
  • Jerry Glenn Moore, 55, of Longview was arrested on charges of display expired license plates, tow unregistered trailer, display fictitious license plate and display fictitious motor vehicle registration on Saturday.
  • Ladenia Nicole Whaley, 35, of Gatesville was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Friday.
  • Edward Thomas Williams, 59, of Longview was arrested for bond forfeiture/theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 on Friday.
  • John Thomas Boutin, 43, of Pasadena was arrested on a Howard County warrant on Saturday.
  • Brian Jeremiah Byrnes, 42, of Lubbock was arrested for driving while intoxicated blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
  • Christopher Brian Derr, 30, of Jefferson was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct on Saturday.
  • Adam Villarreal, 32, of Karnack was arrested on a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear felony and bond forfeiture/theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 on Saturday.

Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Assault family violence, Harleton, Oct. 9: Woman assaulted by husband.
  • Burglary of a vehicle, Longview, Thursday: Sunglasses stolen.
  • Theft, Marshall, Saturday: Report of dog stolen.
  • Criminal mischief, Marshall, Saturday: Report of cemetery headstones damaged.
  • Assault family violence, Sunday, Longview: Reported assault of mother and daughter by boyfriend of mom.