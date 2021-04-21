Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Judith Victoria Hightower was arrested April 20 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Angelica Michelle Coffman was arrested April 20 on charges of an MPD warrant for theft under $100, an MPD warrant for remaining on the premise, possession of a dangerous drug and an MPD warrant for fraud use/possessing identifying info.
Terreka Marshall Williams was arrested April 20 on charges of burglary of a habitation intend other felony, unlawful carrying of a weapon, resist arrest search or transport and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Garry Dewayne Powell Jr. was arrested April 20 on charges of violation of probation/deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Elbert Ray Scott was arrested April 20 on charges of reckless driving.
Eric Arlo Sheridan was arrested April 20 on charges of assault against a house/family member impeding breath, circulation and continuous violence against the family.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of mail more than 10 addresses was reported April 20 in the 700 block of Bethann Drive.
An assault family/house member impeding breath/circulation was reported April 20 in the 3100 block of East End Boulevard North.
Reckless driving was reported April 20 in the 3400 block of East End Boulevard South.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported April 20 in the 3700 block of Karnack Highway.
A fraud. use/possessing identifying info. was reported April 20 in the 2300 block of Sledge Street.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported April 20 in the 1600 block of MLK Boulevard.