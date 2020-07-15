Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Ada Susaine Wintle, 34, of Marshall, was arrested on charges associated with four MPD warrants.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief more than $750 and less than $2,500 was reported July 13 in the 200 block of Mae Drive.
A criminal mischief was reported July 13 in the 1100 block of Spring Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Jerry Lewis Brazzell was arrested July 13 on charges of contempt of court/disobedience of court.
Jennie Rae Dames was arrested July 13 on charges of criminal trespass.
James Francis Liles was arrested July 13 on charges of contempt of court/disobedience of court.
Billy Jack Robinson was arrested July 13 on charges of a parole violation.