Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Catherine June Hall was arrested March 5 on two Marion County warrants and a possession marijuana under two ounces.
Alanna Renee McKinney was arrested March 5 on charges of criminal trespass.
Caleb Ryan Crossman was arrested March 5 on charges associated with a parole violation, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 2 gram and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Incidents made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
A burglary was reported March 5 in Longview as subjects attempted to steal equipment and damaged a gate.
A dog bite was reported March 5 in Waskom when a subject was bitten by a neighbors dog.
A criminal mischief was reported March 5 in Marshall when a subject cut the lock on gates to a company.
A scam was reported March 5 on Page Road when a caller advised electric meters were being replaced and owners had to pay for new meters or be without service until paid. Owner was directed to take $1,498 to an address in Longview that turned out to be a Dollar General.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported March 5 in Longview when an iPhone and cash was stolen from a vehicle.
The burglary of a building was reported March 5 in Marshall when a subject’s storage locker was broken into and a mower, blower and weedeater was taken along with Ariat boots.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kendrick Remon Johnson, 39,of Marshall was arrested March 4 on charges of assault family violence/non-aggravated.
Russell Key Jacobs, 29, of Marshall was arrested March 5 on charges of public intoxication.
Sierra Nicole Harris, 25, of Karnack was arrested March 5 on charges associated with two Marshall PD warrants.
Incidents made by the Marshall Police Department
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported March 5 in the 500 block of University Avenue.
Burglary of habitation was reported March 5 in the 2000 block of South Washington Avenue.
Drunkeness was reported March 5 in the 6000 South East End Boulevard.
A traffic incident/violation was reported March 5 in the Karnack Highway.
Emergency detention without warrant was reported March 5 in the 2400 block of Frank Street.
An animal bite was reported March 6 in the 1000 block of Higgins Street.