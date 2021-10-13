Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Ethan Anh-Thien Nguyen, 18, of Sugarland was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Monday.
- Ja Quanzah Quante Warren, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon on Monday.
- Tevin Devonte Rudd, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with continuous violence against the family on Monday.
- Ashley Rose Grewing, 31, of Gladewater was arrested and charged with burglary of a coin operated/collection machine on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal trespass card issued, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
- Continuous violace against the family, 2800 block of Victory Drive, Monday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Rocky Allan Burk, 42, of Grand Cane, Louisiana was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Monday.
- Shakeem Latravion Jackson, 19, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between one and four grams, theft of firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Monday.
- Sedatious Xavier Miles, 30, of Houston was arrested and charged with rop/possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Monday.
- Douglas Keith Ridgeway, 46, of Harleton was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense on Monday.
- Lauro Palencia Sanchez Jr., 26, of Grand Prairie was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a Dallas County warrant for bond forfeiture/failure to identify giving false/fictitious info and a Dallas County warrant for bond forfeiture/assault family violence on Monday.
- Timothy Charles Johnson, 43, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Monday.