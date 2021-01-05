Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Paul Lawrence Lister, 41, of Marshall was arrested Thursday for driving while license invalid, wrongful, fictitious or obscured vehicle registration, and three traffic incidents or violations.
Vargas Jose Ismael, 34, of Marshall was arrested Thursday for drunkenness.
Oscar Ricardo, 36, of Marshall was arrested Thursday for assault of a family or household member impeding breath.
Roy Lee Vaughn, 32, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
John Harvey III Scheidegger, 54, of Marshall was arrested Friday for unlisted charges.
Antonio Drew Johnson, 35, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for burglary of a building.
Keineka Danisha Robinson, 25, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for theft of property between $750 and $2,500.
Bryan Bartlet Buchholz, 41, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for theft of property between $100 and $750.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal Mischief between $750 and $2,500 was reported on Thursday on Cedarcrest Dr.
Assault of a family or household member impedeing breath or circulation was reported on Thursday on Idylwild Terr.
Drunkenness was reported on Thursday on Dean Dr.
Criminal trespass of a habitat or shelter was reported on Friday on N East End Blvd.
Burglary of a building was reported on Saturday on W Grand Ave.
Assault against elderly or disabled person was reported on Saturday on E Washington Pl.
Assault causes bodily injury to a family member was reported on Saturday on S East End Blvd.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported on Saturday on E Fannin St.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported on Saturday on Johnson St.
Assault causes bodily injury to a family member was reported on Sunday on E East End Blvd.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported on Sunday on Holland St.
Theft of property between $750 and $2,500 was reported on Sunday on N East End Blvd.
Theft under $50 was reported on Sunday on N East End Blvd.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on N East End Blvd Sunday.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jay Browning was arrested on Wednesday for disorderly conduct.
Robert James Edwards was arrested on Sunday for aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with a weapon.
Elizabeth Elaine Feazell was arrested on Friday for theft of property between $100 and $750.
Kenneth James Feingo was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated for the third or more times.
Brittany Hope Franklin was arrested on Friday for a Gregg County theft of property charge, criminal mischief and public intoxication.
Jeremy Shea Harris was arrested Saturday for a Caddo Parish charge of possession of marijuana.
Whitney James Johnson, was arrested on Thursday for burglary of a building and burglary of a habitation.
Jokevion Zajuan Leary was arrested Wednesday for assault causing bodily injury.
Jeffery Case Martin was arrested on Sunday for unsafe speed, possession of a controlled substance and a Caddo Parish charge of possession of marijuana.
Rosalind Deon Miles was arrested on Saturday for failure to maintain financial responcibility, and open container.
Filberto Nieves Ramirez was arrested on Saturday for failure to signal lande change, failure to maintain a single land of traffic and reckless driving.
Antwone Dewayne Richardson was arrested on Saturday for five MPD charges, including no liability insurance, no valid drivers license, no valid drivers license and changing lanes when unsafe.
Graylyn Antoine Rowl was arrested on Friday for parole violation, failure to identify fugitive and two counts of possession.
Bobby Dewayne Sellers, was arrested on Thursday for five MPD charges including no liability insurance, speeding, unrestrained child, and excessive noise, with an additional charge of failure to identify a fugitive.
Odis Ladell Sellers, was arrested on Thursday for no drivers license and speeding.
Mitchell Thomas Shipman was arrested on Wednesday for criminal mischief.
Terrance Demarcus Survia was arrested on Thursday for burglary of a building.
Jose Ismael Vargas was arrested on Thursday for public intoxication.
Randall Cooper Wells was arrested on Wednesday for prohibited weapon.