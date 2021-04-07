Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Jacquetta Roshun Castro, 41, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of assault causes bodily injury on Tuesday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Assault causes bodily injury, 700 block of Ivy Street, Tuesday
- Fraud/obtain unemployment benefits, 800 block of Sherman Drive, Tuesday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Jayson Marc McWhorter, 35, of Gladewater, was arrested on a Gregg County warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and AI warrants for possession of a dangerous drug, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
None