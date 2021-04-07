Emergency lights at night

Arrests and incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are now available.

 Alex_Schmidt

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Jacquetta Roshun Castro, 41, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of assault causes bodily injury on Tuesday.

Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department

  • Assault causes bodily injury, 700 block of Ivy Street, Tuesday
  • Fraud/obtain unemployment benefits, 800 block of Sherman Drive, Tuesday

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Jayson Marc McWhorter, 35, of Gladewater, was arrested on a Gregg County warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and AI warrants for possession of a dangerous drug, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.

Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

None

