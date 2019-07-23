Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Billy John Mason, 61, address listed as homeless, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication three prior convictions on Friday.
  • Alexandria Michelle Sandifer, 29, of Marshall was arrested on a Bowie County warrant on Saturday.
  • Sterling Nicole Shepherd, 19, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of assault on Saturday.
  • Treyvon Demon Woodkins, 21, of Marshall was arrested on charges of theft of firearm and assault on Friday.
  • Caron Carson Ford, 41, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
  • Timothy Dawon Perry, 23, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
  • Emmalee Jean Carraway, 17, of Marshall was arrested on a Harrison County warrant on Monday.
  • Willie Haggerty Jr., 65, address listed as homeless, was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday.
  • Tyra Shantel Valentine, 20, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass on Friday.

Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department

  • Burglary of vehicle, 300 block of Cedar Circle, Friday
  • Public intoxication, 300 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
  • Assault causes bodily injury family violence, 600 block of East Austin Street, Saturday
  • Harassment, 2600 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
  • Unauthorized use of vehicle, 1300 block of Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
  • Burglary of a motor vehicle, 700 block of East Travis Street, Saturday
  • Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 1400 block of South Street, Saturday
  • Burglary, 800 block of West Burleson Street, Saturday
  • Driving under influence, 2400 block of South East End Boulevard, Sunday
  • Criminal mischief between $100 and $750, 1300 block of Paula Street, Sunday

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Juston Alan Miller, 38, of Longview was arrested for ROS/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Friday.
  • Christopher Jake Ward Sellers, 33, of Longview was arrested on charges of arson of building/habitat/vehicle reckless cause damage and violation of parole/abandon endanger child criminal negligence on Friday.
  • John Louis Washington, 75, of Shreveport was arrested on charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle and speeding on Friday.
  • Traven Montrell White, 26, of Lindale was arrested on charges of open container in motor vehicle — passenger and bond forfeiture/assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation on Friday.
  • Dekeveon Rayson Lakeit Ross, 25, of Marshall was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and a parole violation on Saturday.
  • Taylor Nicole Truehitt, 24, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person reckless bodily injury on Friday.

Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Burglary of a building, Elysian Fields, Friday: Gas can stolen
  • Criminal trespass, Marshall, Saturday: Suspects caught trespassing
  • Assault family violence, Hallsville, Saturday: Woman assaulted by friend
  • Burglary of a habitation, Hallsville, Saturday: House broken into; Nothing missing due to alarm
  • Assault, Marshall, Saturday: Man assaulted by a friend
  • Criminal mischief, Marshall, Sunday: Motor home damaged
  • Assault family violence, Longview, Sunday: Woman assaulted by boyfriend
  • Theft, Marshall, Sunday: A/C unit stolen from church
  • Assault family violence, Longview, Monday: Woman assaulted by ex-husband
  • Terroristic threat, Karnack, Monday: Woman threatened by ex-boyfriend
  • Theft of firearm, Longview, Monday: Pistol stolen