Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Chad Derik Heim, 39, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for a traffic incident or violation.
- Tommy Wayne Anderson, 42, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for possession of a controlled substance.
- Eddie Floyd Hill, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged on Friday with violating a bond or protective order and for a warrant issued by another agency.
- Catherine June Hall, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged on Friday with failure to identify a fugitive or giving false information, and for a warrant issued by another agency.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft of property between $2,500 and $30K was reported on Thursday on W Houston St.
- Assault causes bodily injury of a family member was reported on Thursday on Coxy St.
- Failure to identify a fugitive or intent to give false information was reported on Thursday on Small St and N East End.
- Warrant (issued by another agency) was reported on Friday on East End and Sunset Streets.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Angel Edurdo Chavez, 41, of Longview was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance on Thursday.
Jaraylon Jaman Jackson, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member on Thursday.
Shawnette Renee Jones, 40, of Belmont LA. was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday.
Paul Young Kim, 38, of San Antonio was arrested and charged with theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.