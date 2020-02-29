Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Patrick Michael O’Brien, 32, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 27 on charges of forgery of a financial instrument.
Avis Delynn Jones, 35, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 27 on three counts of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams, evading arrest or detention, failure to ID fugitive and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
Greggory Eugene Bowman, 53, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 27 on eight warrants from Harrison County, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
Michael Che Jones, 40, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 27 on miscellaneous charges.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
An assault against a family/housemember impeding breath/circulation was reported Feb. 27 in the 2700 block of Norwood Street.
A traffic incident/violation was reported Feb. 27 in the 100 block of Nathan Street.
The burglary of a habitation was reported Feb. 27 in the 500 block of East Houston Street.
No reports were available from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.