Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Ladonna Shree Benton, 39, of Crosby was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday.
- Thyrone Jermaine Hicks, 39, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated first offense on Thursday.
- Charity Lynette Washington, 19, of Marshall was arrested on charges of no valid driver’s license and accident involving damage to vehicle on Thursday.
- Tracy Wayne Horton, 46, of Harleton was arrested on a Cass County warrant on Thursday.
- Dewayne Justice Jones, 47, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of public intoxication on Friday.
- Servando Santander-Porcallo, 37, of Marshall was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated first offense, accident involving damage and no valid driver’s license on Thursday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Theft, 300 block of Interstate 20, Wednesday
- Traffic incident/violation, 200 block of Fletcher Street, Thursday
- Theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, 600 block of Alvin Street, Thursday
- Theft of property, 2400 block of Holland Street, Thursday
- Possession of drug paraphernalia, 800 block of North Washington Avenue, Thursday
- Burglary, 1800 block of Oris Street, Thursday
- Criminal trespass card issued, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
- Theft, 1700 block of Starr Street, Thursday
- Driving while intoxicated first offense, 400 block of East End Boulevard, Thursday
- Missing person, 100 block of Interstate 20, Thursday
- Traffic incident/violation, intersection of West Burleson and North Bishop, Thursday
- Missing person located, 100 block of Interstate 20, Friday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Brantsen Joel Castloo, 28, of Longview was arrested on a charge of reckless driving on Thursday.
- Simone Nichole Keener, 28, of Longview was arrested on charges of driving while license invalid, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and a Gregg County warrant on Thursday.
- Amber Christine Rank, 42, of Karnack was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass on Thursday.
- Precious Monique Walker, 35, of DeBerry was arrested on a charge of theft of property between $50 and $500 on Thursday.
- Tammy Mae Williams, 44, of DeBerry was arrested on a charge of theft of property between $750 and $2,500 on Thursday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Injury to a child, Feb. 12, Longview: Report of inappropriate discipline.
- Burglary of a vehicle, Feb. 13, Hallsville: Gun stolen from vehicle.
- Burglary of a vehicle, Feb. 13, Hallsville: Two guns stolen.
- Burglary of a vehicle, Feb. 13, Hallsville: Gun, purse stolen.