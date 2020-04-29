Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Travis Black Adkins was arrested April 27 on charges of disorderly conduct and resist arrest search or transport.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
The burglary of a building was reported April 27 in Marshall when lawn equipment stolen.
A deadly conduct charge was reported April 27 in Hallsville when a complaint of errant gunshots striking a parked vehicle was voiced.
An assault family violence was reported April 26 in Marshall when a female was assaulted by her ex-husband.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
The burglary of a building was reported April 27 in the 600 block of North East End Boulevard.
No arrests occurred in Marshall in the past 24 hours.