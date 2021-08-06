504402789

Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Tydre Demond Roberts, 25, was arrested Aug. 5 on charges of possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces, less than 4 ounces, theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

A theft of a firearm was reported Aug. 5 in the 1200 block of North Grove Street.

A theft of property was reported Aug. 5 in the 6000 block of South East End Boulevard.

An unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported Aug. 5 on Carthage/Hickory.

