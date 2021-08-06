Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Tydre Demond Roberts, 25, was arrested Aug. 5 on charges of possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces, less than 4 ounces, theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of a firearm was reported Aug. 5 in the 1200 block of North Grove Street.
A theft of property was reported Aug. 5 in the 6000 block of South East End Boulevard.
An unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported Aug. 5 on Carthage/Hickory.