Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Stacy Leigh Wilson, 56, of Marshall was arrested June 10 on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750.
John Harvey Scheidegger III, 53, of Marshall was arrested June 10 on charges of criminal trespass.
Tina Louise Harris, 51, of Marshall, was arrested June 10 on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750.
Chimise Meshary Alison, 20, of Marshall, was arrested June 10 on charges of criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750.
Morketha Meshay Bowman, 36, of Marshall, was arrested June 10 on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest search or transport.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Thefts of property more than $100, less than $750 were reported June 10 in the 600 block of Black Street and in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
A criminal trespass was reported June 10 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
A resisting arrest, search or transport was reported June 10 in the 2200 block of Bledsoe Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
No arrests were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department in the past 24 hours.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A criminal trespass was reported June 10 in Marshal when a suspect was observed trespassing at a residence.