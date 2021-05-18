Arrests made by Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Daywonee Samantha Benjamin was arrested on charges of assaulting a pregnant person.
Kenneth James Fiengo was arrested on charges of violation of probation/ possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams and speeding 10 percent or more.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Jason Michael Barnes was arrested May 17 on charges of an MPD warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams and less than 400 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Glenn Alvin McBride was arrested May 17 on multiple traffic warrants and a parole violation.
Donald Lee Toney Jr. was arrested May 17 on a MPD warrant for no valid drivers license, resisting arrest search or transport and cruelty to non-livestock animals serious bodily injury.
Cedric Lemar Wrighten was arrested May 17 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Gracelia Gonzales was arrested May 17 on charges of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Cruelty to livestock animals was reported May 17 in the 1900 block of University Avenue.
A driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container was reported May 18 on South Garrett and Johnson.