Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Eric Dewett Daniels was arrested July 15 on charges of DWI 2nd.
James Edward Owens was arrested July 15 on charges of DWI 3rd or more.
Jaheira Carlton Scott was arrested July 15 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
Dustin Chad Martin was arrested July 15 on two MPD warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and no valid drivers license.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Shannon Rachelle Bunch was arrested July 15 on charges of evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Anthony Lee Farina was arrested July 15 on charges of theft of material aluminum, bronze, copper, brass.
Desmond Dejuan Hill was arrested July 15 on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Crystal Dawn Parker was arrested July 15 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, more than 28 grams, possession of a dangerous drug, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid, failure to yield ROW turning left, parole violation and three Caddo Parish warrants.
Jose Garcia-Castro was arrested July 15 on a Harris County warrant for accident involving damage.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of material — aluminum, bronze, copper or brass was reported July 15 on North Bolivar/Poplar.
A deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported July 15 on South Williams and East Fannin.
A terroristic threat cause fear of imminent harm was reported July 15 in the 1700 block of East Grand Avenue.