Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Conner Wayne Jackson was arrested Jan. 8 on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Kameron Deshon Maxfield was arrested Jan. 8 on charges of violation of probation and aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents were reported for the past 24 hours
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Namow Dawn Ellison, 45, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 8 for theft of property more than or equal to $100, less than $750.
Marcia Shunta Burnham, 42, of Shreveport, La. was arrested Jan. 8 for felony theft with two or more convictions and failure to identify.
Shirley Ann Burnham, 60, of Shreveport, La. was arrested Jan. 8 for felony theft with two more more convictions.
Jennifer Waffer, 37, of Shreveport, La. was arrested Jan. 8 for felony theft with two or more convictions.
Dewana Latrise Cropper, 42, of Shreveport, La. was arrested Jan. 8 for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Cordero Williams, 31, of Houston was arrested Jan. 9 for a Brazoria County warrant.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft more than $100 less than $750 was reported Jan. 8 in the 1900 block of South Street.
A criminal mischief more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported Jan. 8 in the 1600 block of MLK Boulevard.
A theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported Jan. 8 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
A criminal trespass/habitation was reported Jan. 8 in the 1400 block of Paula Street.
Criminal mischief under $100 was reported Jan. 8 in the 1400 block of Julie Street.