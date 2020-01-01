Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Crystal Rose Wilkinson was arrested Dec. 30 on violation of probation and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Credit card abuse was reported Dec. 30 in Harleton when a credit card was used without consent.
Criminal mischief was reported Dec. 30 in Marshall when a door was damaged.
The burglary of a habitation was reported Dec. 30 in Marshall when $100 in cash was stolen.
The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in Waskom when a truck was taken without consent.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Joshua Robin Shirey, 36, of Marshall was arrested Dec. 31 for expired vehicle registration.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of vehicle was reported Dec. 30 in the 300 block of Murphey Street.
A class B criminal mischief less than $750 was reported Dec. 30 in the 1300 block of Fulton Street.
A forgery/increase in prescription quantity for a dangerous drug was reported Dec. 30 in the 400 block of North East End.