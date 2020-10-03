Incidents from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
An assault family violence was reported Sept. 30 in Longview when a female was assaulted by her roommate.
A theft was reported Oct. 1 in Longview when a firearm was stolen.
A theft was reported Oct. 1 in Longview when a watch and necklace was stolen.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Brittany Mona Hicks was arrested Oct. 1 on charges of violation of probation/engaging in organized criminal activities.
Stephen David Morris Jr. was arrested Oct. 1 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family.
Dale Adam Stewart was arrested Oct. 1 on charges of evading arrest detention.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Patrick Jamil Williams, 36, was arrested on charges of DWI.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
The burglary of a motor vehicle was reported Oct. 1 in the 300 block of Bruckmuller Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported Oct. 1 in the 700 block of Evans Street.
An aggravated robbery was reported Oct. 1 at Belair Apartments.
Theft of property was reported Oct. 1 in the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.