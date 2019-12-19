Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Ashley Christine McDaniel was arrested Dec. 17 on charges from the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Dec. 16 in Karnack whnen a car left in the roadside was taken without consent.
An assault family violence was reported Dec. 16 in Longview when a man was assaulted by his ex-girlfriend.
An assault was reported Dec. 17 in Longview when a man was assaulted by a co-worker.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Mark Anthony Aimes, 55, of Waskom was arrested Dec. 17 for theft of wire/cable/copper, less than $30,000.
Blake Mac Simmons, 18, of Marshall was arrested Dec. 17 for theft of property, more than $100, less than $750, evading arrest/detention, a Harrison County warrant and a Smith County warrant.
Britton Wayne Morris, 20, of Marshall was arrested Dec. 17 for theft of property more than $100, less than $750, evading arrest/detention and a parole violation warrant.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
A robbery was reported Dec. 16 in the 200 block of West Grand Avenue.
A burglary was reported Dec. 16 in the 400 block of East Emory Street.
A theft of material was reported Dec. 17 at Texas Scrap.
Cruelty to animals was reported Dec. 17 in the 200 block of East Woodland Road.
Assault family/house member impeding breath was reported Dec. 17 in the 1300 block of Poplar Street.
A warrant was served Dec. 17 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
The fraudulent use of an ID was reported Dec. 17 in the 100 block of Nathan Street.