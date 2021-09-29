Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Patrick Lamar Smith, 19, of Spring was arrested and charged with resisting arrest search or transport and simple assault on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 1100 block of Myrtlewood Drive, Monday
- Missing person, 3400 block of Linda Lane, Monday
- Missing person located, 3400 block of Linda Lane, Monday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Nathaniel Lynn Howard, 20, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with burglary of vehicles and criminal mischief causing damage between $2,500 and $30,000 on Monday.
- Ryne Taylor Lisman, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/theft of firearm on Monday.
- Cort Edwin Campbell, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, driving while license invalid, failure to appear, driving while license invalid and driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Monday.