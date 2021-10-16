Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Alicia Denise Andrews, 49, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Thursday.
- Lawrence Vantress Williams, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of East End Boulevard North, Thursday
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 600 block of West Houston Street, Thursday
- Theft of firearm, 3700 block of Rosborough Springs Road, Thursday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1600 block of East End Boulevard North, Thursday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
No arrests were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in the past 24 hours.